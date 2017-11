Related Coverage Sailor dies following Thanksgiving car crash

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An arrest has been made in the crash that killed a Fort Gordon sailor on Thanksgiving Day.

Adrion Richard is facing several charges including Homicide by Vehicle which is a felony, and DUI.

The crash happened at the intersection of North Leg and Wrightsboro Roads.

22-year-old Jason Alexander died Sunday as a result of his injuries.