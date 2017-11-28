Business owners react to cyber expansion announcement

Augusta, GA (WJBF)—Business owners are buzzing about the $35 million expansion announced for the Georgia Cyber Innovation and Training Center. Before Phase I is even finished, Monday Governor Nathan Deal announced Phase II is on the way and is expected to be finished in December 2018.

We talked to downtown business owners on Broad Street who are obviously excited about the expansion announcement. They also want to see some more additions to downtown that will compliment the cyber building.

Ooollee Bricker’s owned Vintage Ooollee on Broad Street for 10 years. When we got to her shop, they were already talking about the state giving an additional $35 million for an expansion to the Cyber Innovation and Training Center.

“We think it’s fabulous,” Bricker says. “I mean, it’s 2 blocks behind me. How could we not love it?!”

Owner of The Book Tavern on Broad St., David Hutchison says he saw this coming when Fort Gordon became the future host of Cyber Command.

“I figured that we would start seeing a much higher level of tech investment,” Hutchison said.

He says the initial investment of $58 million for the cyber-centered Augusta University Riverfront Campus would attract even more. This week—it did.

“Whether it came from the Governor or private investment, I knew more was coming down the pike,” says Hutchison.

Bricker says she hopes to see more options to compliment this cyber growth. “Some more retail coming down here because as more and more people come down here, they’re going to want things to do. We need a grocery store down here. We need a drug store down here.” She hopes some student housing comes too.

Hutchison expects to see a compounding effect. “Everyone spending money, produces more money, produces more jobs, produces more,” Hutchison describes.

The governor’s office says construction for Phase II will start immediately.

“I’m glad they’re doing Phase II!” Bricker says. “I’m looking forward to more phases!”