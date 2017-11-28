Can city of Grovetown handle infrastructure after residential boom?

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – As homes and store fronts continue to pop up all over Columbia County, the City of Grovetown is no exception.

“We have twelve residential projects under construction or on the drawing board right now,” said City Administrator John Waller.

If you don’t see houses going up within the city, you see the signs stating that they’re on their way.

Two major sites include Euchee Lake and Caroleton on Harlem-Grovetown road.

Near Augusta Tech, there’s a several-year project with the developer expected to build sixty homes.

“He’s already submitted plans for approval for 63 townhomes and then over time, that section, it’s called PUD, planned unit development, so it’s going to be mixed use,” said Waller.

There will also be commercial and industrial construction built on that site.

With hundreds of roof tops expected to be raised within the city, Waller says the city will be able to keep up and he points to the new water treatment plant that’s being built right now.

“We had the engineers get together and say if Grovetown doubled in population, from what we are right now, we’re at 14,000 residents, we could still handle all of our own waste water,” said Waller.

Jen Creasy works for Meybohm and represents Keystone Homes. She says Grovetown is the hot spot for residential growth.

“With the expectation of Cyber Command and everything at Ft. Gordon, we’re going to see a larger amount of people needing to live in the area,” said Creasy.

When it comes to traffic, Waller adds that’s not going anywhere and, even though progress is being made, you can expect to see orange barrels for a long time.

“At the end of the day, we are going to see more traffic, we’re going to see more congestion, and it’s a challenge that’s going to be with us for quite some time,” said Waller.

In relation to traffic, Waller says funding for two new traffic signals came in.

One is at Robinson Avenue and John Street after they straighten it out to make it a four way stop.

The city is also placing a traffic signal at Wrightsboro and Whiskey Road coming up in 2018.