City of Augusta to continue to lease Pendleton King Park

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta is taking it one step at a time when it comes to Pendleton King Park.

After a closed door legal session commissioners approved a new lease for the park.

The city will continue to lease the park on a month to month basis.

This after the park’s trustee’s contracted to sell the park to a housing developer last month.

“Giving us a little bit of time to work with the trust in hopes to coming to a solution that everyone will be proud of and happy with,” says Glenn Parker, Recreation and Parks Director. “It is month to month, a dollar a month or will it stay a dollar a year. I’m not sure, I wasn’t in that meeting so I don’t know what the negotiated rate was. Is this satisfactory for the parks? I think it keeps it moving forward, it keeps the discussion on Pendleton King moving forward.”

Commissioners confirm the lease terms are still a dollar, and under the agreement either side can terminate it on 60 days notice.