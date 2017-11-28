Coliseum Authority hands off arena proposal to commission

AUGUSTA;Ga (WJBF) Coliseum Authority does it again voting 4 to 2 to approve Regency mall as the site for a new James Brown arena.

“I was hoping be able to look at that and see that’s it’s not a good deal it goes back to the commission and they have to decide,” said Cedric Johnson Chairman of the Authority/

The Authority approved a new proposal from mall owners, similar to earlier offers except instead of 25 years of tax abatement there would be ten good enough for a majority of the Coliseum Authority.

The Regency Mall out there is good locations we’re going to send everything over to the commissioners put it in their hands and let them handle it, said Authority Member Booker Roberson.

What’s the costs of these proposals from the mall owners do you know.”

‘Well no the lawyer is working that out now,” said Roberson.

The Coliseum Authority went into executive session to discuss the latest offer from mall owners, but the four commissioners present were allowed to stay in the room that troubled even one of the commissioners.

“You all challenged us being in the meeting, you may have challenged us a legal conversation as a whole,” said Commissioner Ben Hasan.

November 30th was the deadline commissioners set for the Authority to approve an acceptable agreement with mall owners the authority making it by two days.

“You asked them to come back with an acceptable offer is it acceptable?”

“But we haven’t had a chance to look at it yet,” said Commissioner Sammie Sias.

“You were in there hearing it.”

“Well we have to vote on it to see if it’s acceptable or not,” said Commissioner Sias.

“I’ll have to look at it, it didn’t appear to be too beneficial to the city,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

The Coliseum Authority doesn’t have the power to grant city and school tax abatements, not approve a funding source for the new arena those are decisions Augusta Commissioners will have to make.