Coliseum authority reaches agreement with Regency Mall owners

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – In August, the Augusta Coliseum Authority approved Regency Mall as the site of a new James Brown Arena, but last week Augusta commissioners set a Thursday deadline to come up with an acceptable offer from the mall owners, or find a new location.

The Authority is reaffirming its decision to put a new arena at the old Regency Mall site.

At a meeting this afternoon, the authority went into executive session to talk about a new proposal from mall owners.

The mall owners say they’ll now settle for 10 years of tax abatements, instead of the original 30.

Augusta Commissioners set November 30th as the deadline to come up with an acceptable offer or find a new location by a vote this afternoon.

The Coliseum Authority voted 4-to-2 to agree to that deal, but it still needs commission approval.

“Have they acted before the 30th?” asked commissioner Sammy Sias.

They have, yeah.

“OK, well that’s what we asked them to do, act before the 30th, correct?”

You said come back with an acceptable offer. Is it acceptable?

“Well we haven’t had a chance to look at it yet.”

Well, you were in there hearing it.

“Well we have to vote on it to decide whether it’s acceptable or not, right?”

Commissioner Ben Hasan had this to say, “My comfort level’s not any different than where it was yesterday in terms of that. As I said, my comfortability comes from being involved in the dialog. Today we was not involved in the dialog. We were just respectful of them, to interact with each other. And so I think as we move forward, and we get within 24 hours, and we get the opportunity to look at it up close and personal ourselves, and delve down into it, then we’ll make a decision from there, in terms of what we think is best for the city of Augusta.”

Do you think it’s best for the citizens of Augusta, this deal, to put a new arena at Regency Mall?

“Well I’m not sure just yet, because the details did not get to us. We didn’t necessarily get a handout. We didn’t want that.”

“Didn’t hear all the details. Need to sit down, take a little time to look at it, work it out,” said commission Dennis Williams.

Are you more comfortable with this?

“Not really. No. I’m not happy. But, I’m not totally decided in my position yet.”

Why aren’t you happy?

“Well, I have to look at it. It didn’t appear to be too beneficial to the city.”

Several commissioners have already voiced opposition to the Regency Mall site, saying the arena should be kept downtown.

The Coliseum Authority cannot approve the abatement of any Augusta City taxes or school taxes. They also cannot approve a funding source for an arena. That’s up to commissioners.