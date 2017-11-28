Deadly crash on Mike Padgett Highway

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – According to Richmond County Coroner, Mark Bowen there was a fatal accident that happened Monday, at the 4600 Block of Mike Padgett Highway.

56-year-old Robert Wahlmeier of 200 Stevens Creek Court was driving a 2002 Ford Escort south of Mike Padgett Highway when he stopped for an unloading school bus.

Wahlmeier was rear-ended by the car following him then transported to the Augusta University Medical Center Emergency Room and pronounced dead 5:11 p.m.

There will be an autopsy done on Tuesday, at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The case is currently under investigation by the Richmond County Sherriff’s Office and the Coroner’s Office.

