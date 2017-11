GAFFNEY, S.C. (WJBF) – Crews in Gaffney, South Carolina are still working to learn more about what caused a fire at a historic church.

It happened at Bethel Baptist Church on Thanksgiving night.

SLED was back on the scene investigating yesterday.

Church official is expected to meet with insurance companies and restoration companies… to see what can be done with the gymnasium.

The church was more than 80 years old.

Officials hope to be back in the church by sometime next week.