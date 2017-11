(WJBF) – First Lady Melania Trump helps unveil this year’s holiday theme called, “Time-Honored Traditions“.

The First Lady personally selected every detail.

Nearly 150 volunteers from 29 states spent hundreds of hours decorating.

There are still more than 12,000 ornaments and 18,000 feet of string lights that need to be added.

The official White House Christmas tree is 18 feet tall this year.