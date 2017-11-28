Local preschool teacher educates students about our nation’s heroes, class draws pictures for local Veterans

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – A classroom activity is touching the lives of our nation’s great heroes.

Random acts of kindness are a big deal in a Ms. Heather Clark’s Pre-K classroom at the Sunshine House Preschool.

However, the students never expected to be rewarded for something as simple as drawing a picture.

“Jonathan, where’s Jonathan? Thank you,” said Vietnam Veteran Barry Bornman.

Clark has close ties to America’s heroes. Her grandfather served in World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam.

Clark says he passed away a few years ago.

“Now since they are not around, I’m looking for somebody else to honor.” Clark told WJBF NewsChannel 6. “Of course, as a teacher I want to teach them about Veterans and how important they are to us.”

The Pre-K teacher says that’s where the idea to draw pictures for Veterans started. Now learning about our service men and women is just part of the school day at the Sunshine House.

“Do you know what Veterans are?” Asked NewsChannel 6’s Stefany Bornman.

“Yes,” said Pre-K student Silas Burchard.

“What would you say to a Veteran?” Asked NewsChannel 6’s Stefany Bornman.

“I would say thank you,” Burchard answered.

“Thank you for what?” Asked NewsChannel 6’s Stefany Bornman.

“For helping us do whatever we want to do,” he said.

“I know that they fought for us, because they are the Veterans the fought for us,” said Jonathan Roberson, another Pre-K student.

Just like their teacher many of the students have family members in the service.

“Her daddy just came back, He was in Kuwait” Clark said about one student.

“I miss my mom a lot, because she’s really far away.” Burchard told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

With the holidays right around the corner, Ms.Clark has another drawing activity planned for her Pre-K class.

“They have a little thing that they’ll be working on, like Christmas cards for the troops. We wanted to send that to our active military that are overseas, hopefully find a group that we can send them to.” Clark said.”Then that way somebody, who is away from their family, like a lot of our kids parents are away from their family right now, will have just a little something to remind them that there are people back home who really appreciate what they are doing.”

Clark passed out the pictures at many nursing homes in Columbia County.

She had some left over, so she decided to place them on cars with Veteran license plates at the Walmart in Evans.