One dead after shooting on Mount Auburn Street

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One person is dead after a late night shooting in Augusta.

Around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning Richmond County deputies were called out to the 24-hundred block of Mount Auburn Street.

When they arrived they found 37-year-old Derrico Bussey with gunshot wounds to his hand and stomach.

Bussey was taken to Augusta University Medical Center where he died at 8:29 a.m.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

If you have any information please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080