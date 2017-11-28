Suspect wanted in connection with Wheeler Road assault, robbery

WJBF Staff Published:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery.

Eddie Lee McNair is wanted for aggravated assault and armed robbery.

This is in reference to an incident that happened on November 19th on the 2800 block of Wheeler Road.

McNair is possibly driving a 2000’s model gray in color Toyota Corolla or Camry.

He’s known to frequent the Hill area or East boundary Subdivisions.

He is considered armed & dangerous.

Anyone with information on McNair’s location is asked to call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.

