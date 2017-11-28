The 25th Omni Grove Park Inn’s Gingerbread House Competition holds a staggering record

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WJBF) – A holiday tradition that began with a small Asheville community is now a national spectacle.

The 25th Omni Grove Park Inn’s Gingerbread House Competition took place over the weekend.

Masterpieces are carefully brought in from all over the country.

Some of these houses usually take over 500 hours to complete, but this year’s record was a staggering 900 hours.

This year’s second place winner incorporated dozens of breeds of dogs in her design.

The victory was sweet for the grand prize winner whose design told the story of Charles Dickens.