RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A memorial service will be held today for an Augusta man found dead the day before Thanksgiving.

31-year-old Jonathan Amerson went missing last week, while out hunting near Phinizy Swamp.

After an extensive search, his body was found near his favorite hunting hole.

A memorial service will be held at 11 am at White Oak United Pentecostal Church in Thomson.