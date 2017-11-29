D.A. enters Pendleton King Park discussions

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Augusta is keeping its lease of Pendleton King Park going while a new set of eyes take a hard look at what’s going on.

As we told you Tuesday, commissioners approved continuing the park lease with Trustees on a month to month basis.

The park’s future is in limbo, after the trustees contracted to sell it to a private housing developer.

District Attorney Natalie Paine attended Tuesday’s legal session where the park was discussed.

Commissioners are not allowed to comment on legal sessions, but confirm the District Attorney is taking an interest.

“She attended the meeting yes,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

And to speak that the city had something wrong or another way?

“No the city is clear of wrong doing and any of the rumors out there that it was our intent to eliminate the park in our inventory so the city is clear of any wrong doing,” said Williams.

The Pendleton King Foundation a private group establish to maintain and care for the park issued a press release on Wednesday stating it welcomes and appreciates the District Attorney’s legal action into the matter.