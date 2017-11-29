Dart announces closure of Augusta facility

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Dart Container Corporation has announced that it will close its Augusta manufacturing facility.

The closure is reportedly in response to the decreased demand for the Augusta facility’s product line.

The Augusta Dart location employs approximately 160 people.

Employment will be drawn down through 2018 with a closure set for early 2019.

Employees may be eligible for severance under their union contract and will receive job placement.

The Augusta facility was built by Lily-Tulip Co. in 1947 and was sold to several food and beverage packaging manufacturers throughout the years before being purchased by Solo Cup Company in 2004. Dart acquired Solo in 2012.

“After several years of decreased sales of our Trophy product line, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to close our Augusta plant. This was a strategic but painful decision because we value the commitment and contributions of our Augusta employees, many of whom have been with us for decades,” Dart President Jim Lammers