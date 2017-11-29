First look at new performing arts center coming to Columbia County

Related Coverage Columbia County talks traffic changes once Plaza at Evans Towne Center Park is completed

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County will soon be home to a new performing arts center, and we’re getting a first look at what that facility will look like.

These renderings of the 2000 seat venue were released Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the county says the bid for construction has not yet been awarded, but that is set to be discussed at the December 19th commission meeting.

Once that’s done, a start date for construction will be announced.

