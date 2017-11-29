First look at new performing arts center coming to Columbia County

By Published:

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County will soon be home to a new performing arts center, and we’re getting a first look at what that facility will look like.

These renderings of the 2000 seat venue were released Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the county says the bid for construction has not yet been awarded, but that is set to be discussed at the December 19th commission meeting.

Once that’s done, a start date for construction will be announced.

Columbia County Performing Arts Center designs

