First look at new performing arts center coming to Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County will soon be home to a new performing arts center, and we’re getting a first look at what that facility will look like.
These renderings of the 2000 seat venue were released Wednesday.
A spokesperson for the county says the bid for construction has not yet been awarded, but that is set to be discussed at the December 19th commission meeting.
Once that’s done, a start date for construction will be announced.
Columbia County Performing Arts Center designs
Columbia County Performing Arts Center designs x
