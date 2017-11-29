Gaffney man sentenced on charges of using explosive devices on car wash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) – A Gaffney man has been sentenced after reportedly using explosives to damage two area carwashes.

45-year-old Jeffrey Dean Daily has been sentenced to 60 months followed by three years of supervised release with restitution.

During the hearing, evidence was shown that Daily had used explosives to damage the Chesnee Car wash on October 1st of 2014, and the Oasis Car Wash on July 6th of 2015.

Investigators executed a search warrant of Daily’s home on July 17 of 2015 where they found components like those used in the two previous explosions. They also recovered an intact explosive device in his truck.