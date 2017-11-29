Lawyer blasts Coliseum Authority legal session

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Strong criticism of the Coliseum Authority’s action before its vote.

The authority went into executive session to discuss the proposals from mall owners, however four commissioners who attended the meeting were allowed to remain while every one else had to lease.

David Hudson is General Counsel for the Georgia Press Association and says allowing the commissioners to say may have violated the open meetings law and also the trust of the public.

“It was highly irregular, and it’s suspect and it’s bad policy. We’ve got a tendency, not only with the Coliseum Authority but with other governmental entities in Augusta, to meet in secret to do the public’s business. I think we should always come down on the side of openness,” said David Hudson, the General Counsel for the Georgia Press Association.

Hudson says the four attending the legal meeting were Augusta Commissioners, however they were not involved in negotiations with the mall owners, so if they were let in so should have everyone else.