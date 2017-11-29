Man dies following house fire

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – A house fire earlier this month has now claimed the life of one man.

Richmond County Chief Deputy Coroner Kenneth Boose Sr. tells us 74-year-old Marvin Griffin was burned in a house fire at 3127 Evergreen Drive in Augusta, Ga on November 15.

He was later transported to Doctors Hospital ER where he was admitted to the Joseph M. Still Burn Unit ICU.

Griffin died Wednesday due to major organ failure.

The Coroner’s Office and the Richmond County Fire Department are investigating this death.