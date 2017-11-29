Man dies following house fire

By Published:

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – A house fire earlier this month has now claimed the life of one man.

Richmond County Chief Deputy Coroner Kenneth Boose Sr. tells us 74-year-old Marvin Griffin was burned in a house fire at 3127 Evergreen Drive in Augusta, Ga on November 15.

He was later transported to Doctors Hospital ER where he was admitted to the Joseph M. Still Burn Unit ICU.

Griffin died Wednesday due to major organ failure.

The Coroner’s Office and the Richmond County Fire Department are investigating this death.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s