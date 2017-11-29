NBC fires highly regarded ‘Today’ show host Matt Lauer for inappropriate behavior at workplace

NEW YORK (ABC NEWS) – NBC News has fired “The Today Show” host Matt Lauer after a colleague accused him of “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace,” the network said today.

NBC News chairman Andrew Lack announced Lauer’s termination in a memo this morning obtained by ABC News, saying the company received “a detailed complaint from a colleague” Monday night “about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer.”

“It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company’s standards,” Lack continued. “As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment.

Lauer’s co-host Savannah Guthrie read the memo on-air at the start of the show this morning.

“While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over twenty years he’s been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident. Our highest priority is to create a workplace environment where everyone feels safe and protected, and to ensure that any actions.”

She also said: “We learned this

moments ago, just this morning. As you can imagine, we are devastated and we are still processing all of this. I will tell you, we do not know more than what I just shared with you. But we will be covering this story, as reporters, as journalists.

“I’m heartbroken for Matt. He is my dear, dear friend and my partner, and he is beloved by many, many people here,” she continued. “And I’m heartbroken for the brave colleague that came forward to tell her story and any other women who have their own stories to tell.

ABC News’ JuJu Chang and Matt Foster contributed to this report.

