S.C. youth groups are getting lessons on bully prevention

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – Youth groups in the Palmetto state are getting a lesson in bullying prevention.

The Olweus Bullying Prevention Program is training youth group leaders how to spot the signs of bullying.

This means recognizing both the victim and the bully in the situation and figuring out how to work with kids and teens to form a trusting bond.

That with adults will help them feel comfortable to report bullying.

For youth group leaders this training is essential to help stop the cycle of abuse.