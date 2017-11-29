House fire at Merry St. and Holden Dr.

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – According to Richmond County Dispatch, there is a structure fire on Merry Street and Holden Drive in Augusta.

The call came into dispatchers at 11:06 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The resident of the rental home, a 72-year-old woman who had just moved to Augusta from Florida, was not home at the time of the blaze.

Fire officials on the scene say there is extensive damage to the home, but it is too early to determine if it is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, however, family members tell NewsChannel 6 crews on the scene– there was a smell of gas in the house while visiting on Thanksgiving Day.