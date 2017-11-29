WJBF Scholar Athlete: Hephzibah’s Robbi Porter

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) — Robbi Porter has been a leader ever since she first stepped foot inside Hephzibah High School.

Porter was a captain for the volleyball team and started three seasons as a defensive specialist.

She also holds a leadership position for several clubs, including the National Honor Society. Porter will graduate with honors in June, and she said the reason she has become the leader she is is because of her mom.

“She is my role model,” Porter said. “She has to be the strongest person I’ve ever met. She’s disciplined. She works very hard every day and she has made numerous sacrifices, so I can be who I am.”

“Robbi is my hero,” Porter’s mother, Sean Jones-Porter, said. “Robbi was born at 29 weeks and two pounds, and she has overcome every single adversity that has come her way. I just love her to pieces.”

Porter plans to study political science at Georgia State University. She hopes to become an attorney.