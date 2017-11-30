Accused NSA leaker, Reality Winner denied court appeal

UPDATE: LINCOLN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Accused NSA leaker, Reality Winner, will remain in a Lincoln County jail.

A district court denied her appeal of a federal magistrate’s order that she stay behind bars since she’s considered a national security risk.

She will remain in jail until her trial next year.

Winner’s lawyers will be back in federal court Thursday starting at 10am.

She will not appear in court, but there will be a hearing at 4pm.

A trial is set for March 19.

Winner is accused of leaking a classified U.S. report to a news organization while working as an NSA contractor at Fort Gordon.