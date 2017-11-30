Augusta Prep and Augusta Christian open Garden City Classic with victories

By and Published:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Augusta Prep and Augusta Christian boys basketball teams opened the 2017 Garden City Classic with wins on Thursday night.

The host Cavaliers defeated Dominion Christian 76-41. Senior guard Ryan Jolly, who is committed to Navy, finished with 37 points to lead the Cavs.

The Lions pulled away in the second half to beat Edmund Burke Academy 63-39.

Augusta Christian advances to play Westminster in the semifinals at 4:00 p.m. on Friday. Augusta Prep plays Fox Creek in the other semifinal at 7:00 p.m.

