SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – A judge has delayed a trial for a South Carolina state senator and a well-connected political consultant.

Rick Quinn’s lawyers say they have more than a million pages of evidence to review, and they need more time.

Quinn’s corruption trial on misconduct in office charges is now scheduled to start in February.

That would allow the Lexington Republican to file to run for re-election in February if he is acquitted.