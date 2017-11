FORT GORDON, Ga. (WJBF) – Today Fort Gordon will host its annual Christmas Festival while giving away free trees for troops.

It all begins at 4pm on Barton Field.

The festival includes a Chris Kringle Village, hay rides a bonfire and live music.

Trees for Troops will be held during that same time and is open to all DOD ID card holders.

The free trees will be given out on a first come, first served basis.

