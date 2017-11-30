Local woman starts “Christmas Joy for John” Facebook to collect items for selfless homeless man

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – A North Augusta woman has started a Facebook campaign, “Christmas Joy for John,” aimed at collecting items for a local homeless man.

Tiffany Hefele used to look the other way when she saw a homeless man, named John, hanging around her neighborhood.

She says everyone has come to accept he sleeps on the ground under a shack when it’s not too cold outside.

Hefele says he uses this chair to keep dry when heavy rain forms puddles of water.

However, a week ago Hefele says she had a change of heart about John.

“John walked over to my house and had a book bag in his hand. I have 4 kids, and my middle son Cullen loves Spiderman. He always has Spiderman everything, Spiderman head to toe. Apparently John noticed that and gave my baby a Spiderman book bag,” she told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

A pot is one of the few things John owns. So, the gift for her son was a humbling experience.

“This man has nothing and he’s thinking of others,” said Hefele.

To pay it back, she took to social media asking for donations to help the homeless man.

“We’ve gotten him a tent. We’ve gotten him sleeping bags, food donations, clothing donations.” She said. “When I tell him these things and I’m like John guess what? He’s like for me really? He just can’t believe that people want to do things for him.”

The outpouring of support has been so tremendous that bringing “Christmas joy to John” has turned into a movement.

“We are actually on the way to change this man’s life,” Hefele said.

John told WJBF NewsChannel 6 he has been homeless for almost 10 years. He says he’s grateful for all the support,and happy that Hefele has now become like family.

Hefele said her ultimate goal is to find John a stable place to live.

If you were moved by John’s story and want to donate an item, click here.

