Search continues for missing Hephzibah teen

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) – November 30th marks one year since Hephzibah teen Jeremy Summerall went missing.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children says that Jeremy may still be in the CSRA or may be in areas throughout Florida.

Jeremy would now be 16-years-old and was last described as being 5 foot 8, weighing approximately 120lbs and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Jeremy is asked to call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080