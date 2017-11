McCORMICK, S.C. (WJBF) – According to McCormick County Sheriff’s Office there was a disturbance at Hickory Knob State Park early Thursday morning.

The park is located on the shores of Lake Strom Thurmond.

After an altercation, a State Ranger discharged his weapon at a subject.

The subject was taken into custody by the McCormick County Sheriff’s Office and is currently in surgery at a Greenwood hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

SLED has since taken over the investigation.