Shooting on Piney Heights under investigation

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County investigators are searching for a suspect involved in Thursday morning shooting.

Deputies responded to a reported shooting on Piney Heights around 3 a.m. where they found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to her left hip.

Witnesses say that an unknown man approached their car and hit one of the passengers with a handgun on the arm and leg several times.

He then reportedly fired his gun 3 times, during which the 911 caller was shot in the hip.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say the suspect reportedly fled the area in a black 4 door vehicle.

He was described as a white male wearing a black beanie cap and a black hoodie.

Investigators say the shooting is possibly drug related.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-274-6372. Callers may remain anonymous.