Student accused of stabbing another student on school bus

Augusta, GA (WJBF)—A Richmond County student faces charges for stabbing another student on a school bus Thursday morning.

School district spokesperson Kaden Jacobs says the bus driver immediately stopped when a female student stabbed another female student in the shoulder with a kitchen knife. The bus was taking the students to the Alternative Education Center at Lamar on Baker Avenue. The driver stopped at Walton Way near Arsenal Avenue to call 911.

The school district says, the girl took off running after the stabbing. She was picked up by Richmond County Sheriff’s deputies near Highland Avenue shortly afterwards and was turned over to the BOE police.

An ambulance took the injured student to the hospital to get stiches. Jacobs says she will be ok.

“It seems like it was a minor wound, just a couple stiches. I believe she’s back home with her parents,” Jacobs describes.

NewsChannel 6’s Ashley Osborne asked Jacobs the following—“Should there be an additional monitor on the bus, maybe an officer considering this is an alternative school?”

Jacobs responded, “When you talk about putting officers on busses that’s salaries, benefits, equipment—all of those costs associated as well. This is an isolated incident. This is not something that typically occurs. The students that are at the Alternative Center, ride the bus to go to school and go home.”

The student faces charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Possession of a Weapon on School Grounds and Possession of a Knife during the Commission of a Crime.

The school district would not release any further information about either student because the information is protected under Federal law.