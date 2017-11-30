Student stabbed on school bus in Richmond Co.

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – According to Richmond County School systems, there has been a student stabbed in the shoulder after an altercation that happened on a school bus early Thursday morning.

The stabbing happened on Walton Way while the school bus was on the way to an alternative school.

The student has been taken to the hospital and the suspect is in custody.

The scene has been cleared and the stabbing is currently under investigation by BOE police.

