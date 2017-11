AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One person is in custody following a stabbing Thursday afternoon in Augusta.

Authorities say the incident took place just before 3 p.m. on the 2000 block of Hampton Avenue.

Upon arrival, deputies found two victims suffering from apparent stab wounds.

The victims were taken to Augusta University Medical center for treatment.

Deputies took one person into custody. No word on their identity at this time.