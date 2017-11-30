U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore accuses LGBT community and socialist of spreading sexual misconduct allegations

(ABC NEWS) – U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore rejoined the campaign trail Wednesday night, making fiery claims about who is to blame for the sexual assault allegations bogging down his campaign.

The Alabama Republican spoke at the Magnolia Springs Baptist Church in Theodore, Alabama, and delivered more of a sermon than a campaign speech.

Moore, who has been plagued by sexual misconduct allegations since the Washington Post reported that he allegedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl while he was 32 in the 1970s, echoed a familiar refrain of blaming “liberals” for the allegations. But Wednesday he also openly blamed gay people and socialists in his aggressive attack.

“They’re liberals. They don’t hold conservative values,” Moore said of the people he says are trying to ruin his campaign with allegations. “They are the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender who want to change our culture. They are socialists who want to change our way of life and put man above God and the government is our God.”

The comments garnered applause from the congregation of the southwestern Alabama church near Mobile.

But Moore was interrupted by a protestor at one point in his speech. The man was quickly removed.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” regular Tony Barbieri, aka Jake Byrd, a comedian who often disrupts newsworthy moments, was also escorted out of the church after asking the candidate about the allegations of misconduct.

As has become rote on the trail, Moore again denied knowing any of the women accusing him of sexual misconduct, and again, as he said at his rally earlier this week, called the allegations “dirty politics.”

“Let me state once again I do not know any of these women, did not date any of these women, and have not engaged in any sexual misconduct with anyone,” Moore said, “This is not only odd that things like this occur. It’s simply dirty politics.”

Moore also said the reason people in Washington don’t want him in the U.S. Senate is “very, very simple. They don’t want to hear about God, and they don’t want to hear about the Constitution of the United States, and its foundational principles in God.”

The Republican is in a closely contested race with Democrat Doug Jones for the seat held by Republican Sen. Luther Strange. Strange has filled the role abdicated by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions since January.

Moore defeated Strange in the primary.

While not deflecting misconduct allegations, Moore has criticized Jones for his values and what he called a lack of faith.

“Doug Jones is a true liberal, a Bernie Sanders Democrat, so out of touch with Alabama voters,” campaign adviser Brett Doster told ABC News.

The general election will be Dec. 12.

ABC News’ Tom Llamas contributed to this report.