As they leave, fall leaves put on quite a show

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF)You might have been too busy but did you check out the leaves this fall.

“Not more so then year’s past but I don’t typically look for those types of things,” said John Allen of Evans.

Lawrence Pinkston does, he lives fall leaves.

“I go to the mountains in October for the leaves pretty nice,” he said.

But this fall you really didn’t need the mountains. Fall maybe fading but it’s leaving behind some great memories when it comes to the color show.

“Probably the most spectacular one I’ve seen in years,”

Campbell Vaughn in the Richmond County Extension agent he’s sorry he’s late but it’s been a fantastic fall for the leaves in Augusta.

“It’s winding down now but some of the fall color out there was absolutely amazing the crape myrtles were great the ginkgoes,” said Vaughn.

There are a lot of ginkgoes on James Brown, Boulevard, they’ve got the golden leaves over on Eighth Street they planted Bald Cypress that turn brown in the fall, in this street fight ginkgo’s win.

“If you want fall color, you’re not going to beat the ginkgo on Ninth Street,” said Vaughn.

So right before our eyes we’ve had a spectacular fall for color, and you can still catch some of it but you better hurry

“It’s going to go pretty quickly the cold weather is coming so now the time,” said Pinkston.

“Catch them while you can,”

“Yes,” Pinkston said.

Because what’s pretty up here most certainly will end up down there after all they call it fall.

Out There somewhere in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.