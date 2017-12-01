Backyard fire pits increase risk of home fires: Tips on how to stay safe

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- During the holiday season, many people will participate in outside entertaining such as gathering around a bonfire or fire pit. According to the National Fire Prevention Association, total patio heater or fire pit injuries have tripled in the past six years. Columbia County Fire Rescue have responded to several outdoor burning complaints from residents In the area. If bonfires are uncontained they could ruin the soil for years.

Danny Kuhlmann, Assistant Chief of operations for Columbia County Fire and rescue says that having a strong foundation for your fire pit or bonfire can prevent fires from spreading.

“When starting a bonfire you need to use all natural materials such as wood and no flammable liquids should be used to start the fire.” Kuhlmann says.

Proximity from your home or backyard patio is also important when preventing home fires. In case of an emergency, Firefighters suggest keeping a water extinguisher close by or buckets of water to contain the flames.

“If you’re going to make an outdoor fire for entertaining or heating or cooking then however big the fire is, if it’s one foot in diameter, then there should be three feet of clearance all the way around it.” Kuhlmann says.

Also, be mindful of placement near surrounding trees in the area to avoid fire from spreading into a neighbors home.

For additional backyard fire safety tips visit http://NFPA.org