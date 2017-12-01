Bamberg-Ehrhardt falls to Abbeville in 2A state championship

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) — Bamberg-Ehrhardt lost to Abbeville 14-7 in the SCHSL 2A state championship at Benedict College on Friday night.

The game was scoreless after three quarters, before the Red Raiders (12-3) scored on a punt return touchdown with less than ten minutes remaining. The Panthers (14-1) rallied with two unanswered touchdowns to win their third consecutive state championship.

The Red Raiders finished as the state runners-up for the third time under head coach Kevin Crosby. Bamberg-Ehrhardt last won a state title in 1990.