Boaters missing after collision at Clarks Hill

APPLING, Ga. (WJBF)- A collision between two boats Friday afternoon has resulted in at least two missing boaters at Clarks Hill Lake.

“A witness had seen it, dialed 911…Columbia County Sheriff’s Office came out to the scene, notified DNR. We had rangers respond by boat, got out there, found two vessels that had collided and began to search for the folks that were in the boat,” said Capt. Stan Elrod with the DNR Law Enforcement Division.

The DNR is using sonar equipment to detect images images underwater. The Columbia County dive team was also out on the water to check out any images that could lead to finding those boaters. The authorities have gotten in touch with the family of one of the boat’s owners.

“The witness was not able to tell us exactly how many people were in the boat,” Elrod said. “The one family that we have talked to said there was just one person, and as far as the other boat goes, we’re not sure yet how many people were on board that vessel.”

After hours of searching, the teams headed to shore as night fell without locating the boaters. The only evidence is the remainders of the boats. Authorities identified the boats’ owners from the registration numbers.

“We have the boats. We’ll be processing the boats, looking for evidence that may help us in determining what happened,” Elrod said.

We asked the captain how a collision could have happened on such a calm day on the lake.

“I haven’t even seen the scene yet where it happened, how wide the lake is…the curve. You know we’re not certain. Our investigators will be able to determine that once we piece everything back together,” Elrod said.

The search will resume Saturday at dawn. All boat ramps at Wildwood Park at Clarks Hill will be closed until further notice.