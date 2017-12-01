Deputies on the scene of boat accident near Wildwood Boat Ramp

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WJBF) – Columbia County and GA DNR are on the scene of a 2 boat collision at Clarks Hills Lake.

According to witnesses on the scene, two boats were travelling at a high rate of speed near the Wildwood park when they collided.

The drivers of either boat have not been recovered at this time, there is no word on if there were more occupants on either of the boats.

The Columbia County dive team is en-reoute to the scene.

Stay with NewsChannel 6 as we continue to update you on this story.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s