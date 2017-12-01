Deputies on the scene of boat accident near Wildwood Boat Ramp

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WJBF) – Columbia County and GA DNR are on the scene of a 2 boat collision at Clarks Hills Lake.

According to witnesses on the scene, two boats were travelling at a high rate of speed near the Wildwood park when they collided.

The drivers of either boat have not been recovered at this time, there is no word on if there were more occupants on either of the boats.

The Columbia County dive team is en-reoute to the scene.

