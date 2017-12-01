Child mauled to death by dogs in Cherokee Co. SC

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – A child was killed Friday afternoon in Cherokee County after being attacked by dogs, says the sheriff’s office.

The Cherokee County Coroner has identified him as Korbin Michael Williams.

A relative tells WJBF sister station 7 News they’re in shock over the loss of this little boy. They describe his personality as outgoing and friendly and say he was in first grade at Northwest Elementary School.

“It’s a tragic situation,” said Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Major Richard Turner. “Nobody ever wants to be involved in something like this.”

Blue lights lit up Daniel Morgan School Road in Cherokee County after emergency personnel were called there around 4:20 p.m. Friday.

“We got a call to respond to a possible child being assaulted by a dog,” said Major Turner.

Sheriff’s office investigators say Williams was walking between two houses when he was attacked by 3 dogs. Deputies say another 8-year-old child tried to help, but was bitten. Major Turner said that child ran to get help from adults, but it was too late.

“Korbin sustained multiple bites over his body by the dogs while the other boy was bitten once on the leg,” said Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler. “While the dogs were still attacking young Korbin, his friend ran to his nearby home for help. The friend’s mother and a neighbor rushed to Korbin and called 9-1-1.”

Investigators said the child’s family was familiar with the dogs but they were not the owners.

“This is an absolute tragedy. The boy was familiar with the dogs having cared for them by feeding and playing with them daily. He had just fed them on Friday minutes before the attack occurred,” Fowler said.

Major Turner says deputies found the 3 dogs that were inside a fence at another home.

“They [deputies] approached attempting to make contact with the homeowner. There were several dogs in the fence,” said Major Turner. “The dogs were able to exit the fence – they approached our deputies aggressively and our deputies had no choice but to put two of those dogs down.”

Major Turner says chaplains were there to help everyone cope with the tragedy.

“This was a horrible situation for the deputies and for the family members, for the neighbors who witnessed this,” said Major Turner.

At last check, deputies were still looking for the third dog and asking neighbors to keep an eye out. Mayor Turner said deputies are looking to quarantine that dog once it’s located.