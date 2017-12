(WJBF) – The 2017 hurricane season is over and many areas are still cleaning up and rebuilding from this year’s storms.

Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria battered coastal communities in Texas and Florida and left a trail of destruction across the Caribbean.

About 200 deaths are attributed to those storms.

Relief workers fanned out all across the region to help those affected.

More than two-dozen Red Cross workers from South Carolina pitched in for relief efforts.