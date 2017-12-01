Commission to decide on arena deal

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Augusta Commissioners could decide the fate of a new arena at Regency Mall as early as next Tuesday.

Tuesday, the Coliseum Authority approved a new proposal from mall owners to put the arena at the old shopping center.

Now, Augusta commissioners are schedule to vote on a measure to either approve the new arena or reject it. Some want to put the mall site behind them.

“This whole situation has been wrong from the start. How it was handled. And it’s time to move this forward, we have so many great things happening. The Governors announcement two days ago, we haven’t even talked about it hardly. It seems like we’ve been focused on this. It’s time to move forward,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

The proposal approved by the Coliseum Authority calls for the commission to grant ten years of tax abatements for the old mall property and for the city to pay to rehabilitate the parking lot and lighting system.

