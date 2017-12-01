Family of missing twins awaits promise they say Sheriff made

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The family of twin girls, missing since 1990, has raised thousands of dollars with the help of co-hosts of a podcast. That family said Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree agreed to match those funds. Now, the sheriff is saying he never agreed to that.

We spoke with the younger sister of the twins and she wants closure.

“Nobody don’t vanish into thin air and nobody hear from them for 27 years,” Shanta Sturgis told us.

It’s the break in the case the family wanted and thought they needed to help find out why Jeannette and Dannette Millbrook disappeared.

“At first I was like people didn’t care,” Sturgis recalled of the March 18, 1990 incident. “But basically it was people who just didn’t know about the story.”

Sturgis took her sisters’ story to The Fall Line, a national podcast with co-hosts Laurah Norton and Brooke Blank with several episodes detailing people and places surrounding the missing twins. Sturgis said it was a meeting at the Sheriff’s Office where the group was encouraged to raise money for a reward fund when she said Sheriff Roundtree said his office would match reward dollars and announce it to the public.

“When he said they wanted to right the wrong and help with the reward, we were thinking that’s what they were doing. It put our mind at ease just a little bit. We were thinking that that was what was going to happen. Now that the money is there, they’re saying that they’re not going to match it. I’m trying to figure out why,” she explained.

NewsChannel 6 learned about the fundraising from the family, a reward fund that has reached $8,000, and the news about matching that fund. We reached out to Sheriff Roundtree and he had this to say back in September:

“Reward cases are started through private funding. Then we locate funding to try to match that case based on the level of commitment that someone has already done. If we get community support and community involvement then we try to locate the fund to match that community involvement that says we’re going to actively participate on equal share with the community. Because they wanted to get involved we’re going to try and help further that particular cause.”

We reminded the Sheriff of that interview and he said they didn’t say they would match the reward, but in the past they have matched rewards. He said his statement to our channel was general regarding cases in which rewards are offered and not specific to the case.

But an email exchange between the podcast co-host Blank and the investigator on the case shows communication regarding the offers of reward money and the procedure for going ahead, including stating “once the documentation has been received we will announce that the reward is being offered.”

The co-hosts secured two, $2,500 donations from businesses and $3,000 was crowdsourced. Each donating party details specific language to how the money can be obtained. One business states the reward comes for information that leads to the location of the twins. The other business states to a resolution in the case. The crowdsourced funds offer the money for information that will benefit the case.

While the family has questions, co-host Blank shared a few questions for the sheriff too:

As a 27 year old cold case that was called a “terrible injustice” by yourself (Roundtree) is this case not deserving of extra attention and support from your department? What are the criteria for matching a reward? If some rewards are matched and others are not, what has the Sturgis family done to disqualify themselves from being selected?

NewsChannel 6 did request an on camera interview with the sheriff to break down why the family feels there was supposed to be a match to the reward fund with an announcement, but he declined and interview. We are awaiting answers to emailed questions.

