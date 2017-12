AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The entertainment world is mourning the death of Jim Nabors.

Nabors died peacefully in his home yesterday in Hawaii.

He had been in declining health for the past year.

He was best known for his role as Gomer on the Andy Griffith Show.

But did you know that early in his career he appeared on a show right here on WJBF TV?

We had the honor to speak with the legendary and award winning Flo Carter who worked with Jim Nabors many years ago.