(WJBF) – The Giving Your Best Toy Drive begins Dec.1 with the NewsChannel 6 Giving Your Best Partners. This year, toys donated through the toy drive will be benefitting the Bridge Ministry’s Christmas Celebration.

The Bridge Ministry is a nonprofit organization that helps local poor and homeless on Saturdays under the Calhoun Expressway on 15th street.

On Saturday, Dec. 23rd the organization will be providing about 1000 Christmas meals to those in need, as well as 600 gift bags for adults and 300 gift bags for children.

New, unwrapped toys for both genders up to age 12 and donations will be taken at any Giving Your Best location.

Here are a few of those locations, WJBF, Solvay Specialty Polymers, and any South State Bank in Augusta location or at the Bridge Ministry location on S. Old Belair Road in Grovetown until Dec. 20.