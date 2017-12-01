New Research from MCG shows HPV vaccine 100% Safe & Effective

We want to continue the conversation with you! CLICK HERE to navigate to our Facebook post about this story.

Augusta, GA (WJBF)—Newly released research from The Medical College of Georgia shows Gardasil is 100% safe and effective. Gardasil is the vaccine used to prevent Human Papillomavirus (HPV).

We talked to Dr. Daron Ferris at the Medical College of Georgia. Dr. Ferris was one of the lead researchers in this study that stretched across 9 countries and 34 different sites. Dr. Ferris says 10 years’ worth of data from more than 1,600 boys and girls shows the HPV vaccine, Gardasil, is safe and effective.

“I think it pretty much puts the nail in the coffin of any lingering doubts about the safety or whether people should get this vaccine or not,” says Dr. Ferris. “80% of people during their lifetime are going to get HPV so what we want to do is vaccinate people before they’re ever exposed and prevent them from contracting this infection, which can lead to various types of cancer that are potentially lethal.”

After getting the study results, we posted to our NewsChannel 6 Facebook page. People on both sides—those who are for the vaccine and those who are against it—started posting passionately. The comments against the vaccine were consistent with statements made from men and women across the country who reported severe side effects from the vaccine.

Dr. Ferris says there is no credible research that links the Gardasil vaccine to negative side effects. He says the research he has been a part of for the last 10 years, proves the vaccine is safe.

We also talked to nurse and mother Jonell Dalis. All four of her kids participated in the study and therefore, received all doses of the HPV vaccine.

“Why wouldn’t I want my kids protected from some forms of cancer?” Dalis asks rhetorically. “When they were little and they were under my wings, I could do that. You know, I wanted to think ahead—not just what was going on now, but what could happen later on as they got older.”

Both Dalis and Dr. Ferris encourage the HPV vaccine for all boys and girls.