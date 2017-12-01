Remembering Jim Nabors, who started his show career right here in the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Across the nation, people are remembering Jim Nabors, actor best known for his role as Gomer Pyle on “The Andy Griffith show.” He passed away at his home in Honolulu Thursday. He was 87 years old.

What some may not know is that Jim Nabors made his television debut right here in Augusta on WJBF in the 1950’s. I talked with Flo Carter, one of Nabors’ friends who joined him on the “Today in Dixie” show, about the impression he left on so many.

“Oh he was a character,” Flo Carter laughed.

Jim Nabors called Augusta home in the 1950’s. Carter told me he auditioned to be on Broadway, but when that didn’t work out, he made his way down South to the Garden City to stay with his aunt and uncle.

At that time, Carter was a star on WJBF’s “Today in Dixie” noon show. The crew was looking for a male singer.

“He came and auditioned. He put his arms back and rared back just like this (sings) “There’s no tomorrow” and (makes a movement and noise the laughs),” Carter explained.

And the rest is history: Carter and Nabors became the dynamic duo on “Today in Dixie.” Carter said she has several memories with Nabors, but one of her favorite is when they were in the middle of a live skit.

“I am crawling on the floor, and I crawled over to him and pull his overalls,” SHe explained. “He had his overalls hooked with just one hook. I pulled them down, and his shorts… all the way down. If he wouldn’t have had anything else, we would have been in big trouble.”

She says there’s nothing Nabors could not do: From singing, to dancing to acting– he was made for show business. His breakout role was on “The Andy Griffith Show” playing Gomer Pyle. Then, the popular character was the center of a spin-off series, “Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C.”

Carter explained the two lost touch when Nabors moved to Hawaii, but she had strong feelings when she heard the news that he died Thursday: “I was devastated. I just had to get out, go home and try to deal with it.”

But Friday, Carter is sharing Nabors’ legacy because even through the pain, she says she knows that is what he deserves.

“It was family. Early television was family,” Carter told me. “We stuck together. We loved each other.”

Nabors died peacefully Thursday with his husband by his side. He said Nabors’ health had been declining for the past year.