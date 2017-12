AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County crews have responded to a serious accident at the intersection of Gordon Highway and Highland Avenue.

The accident involved a head-on collision, affecting multiple vehicles. One vehicle crossed the center line, causing a rollover.

Three people have been taken to Augusta University Medical Center with serious injuries.

Temporary closures are in place, including Highland from Damascus to Gordon Highway.

Expect delays through at least 2 p.m.